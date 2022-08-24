ICSE CS Professional and Executive programme results tomorrow at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the CS Professional and Executive courses on August 25. Candidates who took the ICSI CS professional & executive programme examination can check the result on the official website at icsi.edu.

Professional Programme result 11:00 A.M. Executive Programme result 02:00 P.M.

The next exam for the Professional Program and Executive Program will take place from December 21, 2022, to December 30, 2022. From August 26, 2022, applicants can submit an online examination enrollment form together with the necessary examination fee.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the students tab

Click on the examination tab

Enter your login credentials user ID and password

Your result will be released on screen

Download scorecard and keep the hard copy for future reference.