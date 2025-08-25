The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS June Result 2025 for professional course. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS June Result 2025: Merit list out for professional course at icsi.edu, check here

The merit list for syllabus 2017 and 2022 has been released.

Old syllabus merit list

Rank 1: Prashil Singh

Rank 2: Dimpal Sharma

Rank 3: Deshna Jain

New syllabus merit list

Rank 1: Bhumi Vinod Mehta

Rank 2: Osmi Gupta

Rank 3: Aum Bhavin Mehta

The marksheet has also been released by the Institute. Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check

To check and download the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2025 for professional, executive course link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the Institute's website immediately after the result is declared for Candidates to download for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The Institute will despatch the result cum marks statement for professional program exam to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

The executive course result will be announced at 2 pm today. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.