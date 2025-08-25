The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Result 2025. The results have been announced for the professional and executive courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2025 Declared: Where, how to check Professional, Executive results(HT file)

ICSI CS Result 2025: How to check

To check and download the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CS June Result 2025 for professional, executive course link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marksheet has also been released by the Institute. Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website on declaration of the result.

Along with the marksheets, the toppers list has also been released. Tithi Bohra has topped executive course exam followed by Surender Pal in second spot and Mogulapally Jyothi has secured the third rank.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The Institute has already released the professional course result at 11 am today. The link for the same is available on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.