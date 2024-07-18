ICSI CSEET Results 2024 releasing on July 20, here’s how to check scores on icsi.edu and other important details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2024) results on July 20 at 2 PM. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Results 2024: CS Executive Entrance Test results 2024 releasing on July 20, 2024. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file image)

To download the CSEET results 2024, candidates must enter details such as their registration number (unique ID) and date of birth as login credentials.

The ICSI wrote in its official notice, “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th July 2024, 07th July 2024 and 8th July 2024 would be declared on Saturday, 20th July 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July 2024 Session will be uploaded on the website of the Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

Notably, the ICSI CSEET Results 2024 was conducted on July 6, 7, and 8 through remote proctored mode. Candidates who took the test were allowed to appear for the test using their laptop or desktop from home or any other convenient and isolated place.

Additionally, the examination was conducted for 2 hours (120 minutes). The total marks of the examination was 200, divided into four areas. These are as follows:

Business Communication: 35 questions, 50 marks

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning: 35 questions, 50 marks

Economic and Business Environment: 35 questions, 50 marks

Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 50 marks.

ICSI CSEET Results 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the home page Open the latest@ICSI tab.

Click on the ICSI CSEET 2024 result link.

Enter the credentials to log in.

The ICSI CSEET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CSEET Results 2024 and print a copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.