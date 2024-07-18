TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Examination for 11062 vacancies begins, to conclude on Aug 5

The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, is conducting the TS DSC Recruitment 2024 examination from today, July 18. As per the schedule, the examination is being held in two shifts. In the first shift, which is in Shift 1, the examination is being held for the post of School Assistant (Social Studies), whereas in shift 2, the examination will be held for the post of School Assistant (Physical Education). TS DSC Teacher Recruitment examination begins today. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

The medium of both papers is Telugu.

As per the Information Bulletin, the examination will carry a total mark of 100 for the post of School Assistants (SAs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), Language Pandits (LPs), Physical Education Teachers (PETs), and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant in Government and Local Body Schools in the State.

Out of the 100 marks, 80 marks will be for the TS DSC 2024 written test, and the remaining 20 marks will be obtained from TSTET / APTET / CTET, the exam conducting body pointed out.

However, for School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs), the written test will carry a total of 100 marks.

It may be mentioned here that the TS DSC 2024 examination will be held till August 5.

The recruitment examination is aimed at filling 11062 teacher posts in various categories comprising School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers at Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State through concerned District Selection Committee-2024.

The application process for the recruitment exam concluded on April 3, but candidates needed to submit their application fee by April 2. The application fee was ₹1000 for each post.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.