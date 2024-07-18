IISER IAT 2024 round 1 seat allotment results to be out today, here's how to check

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will release the results of the Round 1 counselling of the IISER Aptitude Test (IISER IAT 2024) on July 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and participated in the counselling process can visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in to check the results once released. As per the details on the official website, the first round of counselling/admission offers opens on July 18, 2024, and closes on July 25, 2025. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The total time for answering the test was 180 minutes. Questions were of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer. The question paper was in English and Hindi languages.

The second round of counselling/admission offers is scheduled to be released on July 30, 2024, and will close on August 3, 2024, as per the official website. The dates of the third round of counselling/admission offers have not been announced yet.

“Offered candidates can check their details only by logging to the official website. The candidate can download the offer letter and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) using the details provided therein. Once the first round of offers are made, necessary information will be made available on this website,” mentioned the official website of IISER.

The IISER Aptitude Test or IAT scores are used for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Science-Master of Science (BS-MS integrated dual degree) programmes offered by the IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The exam scores are also used for admission to the four-year BS in Engineering Sciences and Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal.

Candidates who are looking forward to the results of IISER IAT 2024 can go through the below mentioned steps to check the results.

Steps to check IISER IAT 2024 round 1 counselling results:

Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in

Look out for the link to check IISER IAT 2024 round 1 counselling results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can access the results by using their login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the results

Verify the details and save the page

Download the result page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.