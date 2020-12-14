e-paper
ICSI December exam admit card 2020 released at icsi.edu, here’s direct link

ICSI December exam admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the ICSI December exam 2020 can download their admit card online at icsi.edu.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI December exam admit card 2020.
ICSI December exam admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

ICSI December exam admit card 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for ICSI December exams 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICSI December exam 2020 can download their admit card online at icsi.edu.

The institute will conduct the examinations from December 21 to 30, 2020. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held in June 2020, which was later postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct link to download ICSI December exam admit card 2020

How to download ICSI December exam admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Executive & Professional (Old & New Syllabus ) Admit Card : December 2020 Session of Examination”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICSI December exam admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

