ICSI released revised dates for CS exam 2019 at icsi.edu, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:59 IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised exam dates for CS examination 2019 on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Earlier ICSI had postponed the examinations for executive and professional programs that were scheduled for December 20 and 21, 2019. Candidates can now check the revised exam dates online at icsi.edu.

“The examination schedule and timings as announced earlier from 26th December, 2019 till 30th December, 2019 will remain the same,” reads the official notice released by ICSI.

ICSI revised exam schedule:

However, exam scheduled on December 20, 2019, was postponed and was scheduled to start from December 23. Now with December 23 and 24, 2019, exams postponed, the CS examinations will commence from December 26, 2019. The Admit Card issued earlier for December, 2019 examinations will remain valid for the revised dates of examinations.