HT Logo

IGNOU BEd entrance result 2019 declared at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU BEd entrance result 2019 : Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the BEd entrance examination result for 2019 session on its official website, www.ignou.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 13, 2019 13:22 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU BEd entrance result 2019 : Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the BEd entrance examination result for 2019 session on its official website, www.ignou.ac.in.(Agencies/file)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the BEd entrance examination result for 2019 session on its official website, www.ignou.ac.in. The examination was held on December 16, 2018.

IGNOU BEd entrance result 2019 : Steps to check the result:

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

) Click on link ‘B.Ed Entrance Examination Result 2019’ to go to the login page

3) Enter your enrolment number

4) Click on submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Qualifying in the entrance test does not mean an offer of admission. Counselling for admission for qualified candidates will be done at Regional Centres based on the region wise/cluster wise merit list/rank and availability of seats.

Note: Visit official website of IGNOU for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:18 IST

