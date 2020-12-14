e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU December TEE 2020 examination form deadline extended, check details

IGNOU December TEE 2020 examination form deadline extended, check details

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.

education Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
         

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday extends the deadline for submission of examination forms for IGNOU Term End Exam December 2020 till December 31, 2020.

Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.

According to a press statement issued by the varsity, the last date for submission of Assignments and projects/internships/field work journals (online/offline mode) has also been extended up to December 31, 2020.

IGNOU December Term End Exam 2020: How To Submit form

Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page.

Read The instruction and check the declaration.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes .

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.

tags
top news
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Remdesivir may be highly effective against coronavirus, case study finds
Remdesivir may be highly effective against coronavirus, case study finds
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In