Ignou December term-end result 2018 in a few days, here’s how to check

Ignou term-end December 2018 exam results: Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) will declare the results of December 2018 term-end examination (TEE) in a few days. The university had said that the December term-end exam results will be declared by mid-February. So it can be said that the the result are expected to be out by Friday, February 15.

The university has already released the result for candidates who had applied for early results. The candidates who had applied for early results can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to check their results. The remaining candidates will be able to check their results on the official website after they are declared in mid-February.

Ignou December 2018 term end exam result: Steps to check after they are released

Visit the official website for Ignou at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for December term-end exam 2018 result

Key in your 9-digit enrolment number on the login page that opens

Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of Ignou for latest news and updates about the examination.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 15:35 IST