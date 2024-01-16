close_game
close_game
News / Education / IGNOU, IMD sign MoU to install Automatic Weather Station

IGNOU, IMD sign MoU to install Automatic Weather Station

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 01:21 PM IST

The Automatic Weather Station (AWS) will be installed at IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on January 12 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences to install an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus, New Delhi.

IGNOU, IMD sign MoU to install Automatic Weather Station (AWS)
IGNOU, IMD sign MoU to install Automatic Weather Station (AWS)

Dr. Alok Chaube, Registrar, IGNOU and Dr Charan Singh, DDMG, RIMC, IMD signed the document in the presence of Dr Charan Singh, Dr S D Kotal, Dr Vivek Dhawan and Dr Sanjeev Tyagi from IMD, IGNOU said in a press statement.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Prof. Meenal Mishra, Director, School of Sciences outlined how the installation of the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at IGNOU Headquarters could be useful to IGNOU faculty members, researchers, and students from various disciplines such as geology, geoinformatics, geography, environmental sciences, agriculture, etc. in project work and research involving meteorological and environmental data.

It could also be useful for awareness purposes to the local community, Prof Mishra added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao appreciated the School of Sciences for launching several Master`s programs and said that the data generated using the AWS will be useful for students and researchers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On