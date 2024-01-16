Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on January 12 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences to install an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus, New Delhi. IGNOU, IMD sign MoU to install Automatic Weather Station (AWS)

Dr. Alok Chaube, Registrar, IGNOU and Dr Charan Singh, DDMG, RIMC, IMD signed the document in the presence of Dr Charan Singh, Dr S D Kotal, Dr Vivek Dhawan and Dr Sanjeev Tyagi from IMD, IGNOU said in a press statement.

Prof. Meenal Mishra, Director, School of Sciences outlined how the installation of the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at IGNOU Headquarters could be useful to IGNOU faculty members, researchers, and students from various disciplines such as geology, geoinformatics, geography, environmental sciences, agriculture, etc. in project work and research involving meteorological and environmental data.

It could also be useful for awareness purposes to the local community, Prof Mishra added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao appreciated the School of Sciences for launching several Master`s programs and said that the data generated using the AWS will be useful for students and researchers.