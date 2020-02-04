e-paper
IGNOU January 2020 admission deadline extended till February 15, here’s direct link to register

IGNOU January session admission 2020 deadline has been extended till February 15, 2020. Check full details here.

Feb 04, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU January admission 2020
IGNOU January admission 2020(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the deadline for January session admission 2020 till February 15. Earlier, the last date to register for IGNOU January session admission 2020 was January 20 which was then extended till January 31. Now, the deadline has been extended till February 15.

“Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended up to 15 Feb and 20 Feb 2020 for Indian and International Students, respectively” an official notice reads.

Candidates can register for admission online at ignou.ac.in.Click here for details.

How to register for IGNOU January Session Admission 2020:

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Last date for Fresh Admission for January 2020 extended upto 15 Feb and 20 Feb 2020 for Indian and International Students respectively.’

Click on the button NEW REGISTRATION that appears in the applicant login area and fill the required registration details.

After filling the mandatory information click the “SUBMIT” button.

Your username will be instantly sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Remember your Username and Password for subsequent login.

If you have already registered i.e you are an existing user click the “LOGIN” button

Click here to register online

