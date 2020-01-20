IGNOU January session 2020 admission deadline extended till Jan 31

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:00 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for January 2020 session admissions till January 31. Earlier, the last date for admission was January 20 which has been extended for 10 more days.

Candidates can apply online at ignou.ac.in. The application status of January session admission can also be checked online. Click here to check application status for January admission.

An official notice reads, “For admission in M.Sc (Mathematics with Applications in Computer Science), PGDMCH, PGDGM, PGDHHM and PGCMDM Programmes please refer to the Common Prospectus for January 2020 and submit your application at the Regional Centre or as specified. Please submit the application form only with registration fee of Rs. 400/- through Bank Draft in favour of IGNOU and payable at the City of the Regional Centre (New Delhi in case of PGCMDM).”

Click here to register for January 2020 session admission

Moreover, the last date to submit the re- registration forms for all programmes for January 2020 session has been extended up to January 31, 2020.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, it is to inform you that the last date of submission of Online/Offline Re-registration forms for all programmes for January, 2020 session has been extended upto 31st January 2020,” the official notice reads.