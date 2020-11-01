e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline further extended, check details

IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline further extended, check details

IGNOU July 2020 session: Candidates can now apply for the IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in on or before November 15, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 31, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 session.
IGNOU July 2020 session.(Screengrab )
         

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session.

Candidates can now apply for the IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in on or before November 15, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 31, 2020.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

tags
top news
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
CSK vs KXIP Live: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Mayank returns for KXIP
CSK vs KXIP Live: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl, Mayank returns for KXIP
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs KXIP and KKR vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In