IGNOU launches Diploma in Modern Office Practice, all you need to know

education

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:08 IST

IGNOU’s School of Vocational Education and Training (SOVET) has launched Diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP). The DMOP programme has combined conventional practices of Secretaries and Office Assistant’s job with computer aided management techniques. Secretaries and Office Assistants play an important and versatile role in the modern office environment. They are expected to have thorough Knowledge of office management and procedures along with excellent communication and organization skills. The current business environment is demanding multi talented secretaries and office assistants. The programme will generate competent and skilled personnel at the entry level in any sector of employment.

Programme objectives

After completing the programme, the learner would be able to:

1) Develop competency in Communication Skills 2) Develop proficiency in Stenographic Skills 3) Develop competency in handling office machines 4) Operate PC on window operating system 5) Understand how to manage Office records, filing and indexing, office management methods and practices and inventory control

Eligibility for admission: 10+2 or its equivalent

Medium of Instruction: English

Duration of the programme: Minimum 1 year; Maximum 3 years

Offered in both July and January admission cycle

Fee structure: Rs. 6,000/= for full programme (exclusive of examination fee)

Programme structure: The programme consists of the following 5 courses which will be delivered in the blended mode. Around 40% of the Self Learning Material (SLM) will be available in printed form (particularly courses having practical component) and 60% of the courses will be available in the form of soft copies which can be accessed through e-gyankosh/ mail. The theory counselling will be organised through technology enabled learning support ie. TELS (Gyan Vani, Gyan Darshan, Gyan Dhara and web based learning etc) and for the practical counselling there will be short term practical sessions which will be held at recognised learner support centres (LSC). Hence the delivery pedagogy is based on printed instructional materials, supported with counselling and multimedia support (optional) for imparting theoretical and conceptual knowledge.

Job Prospects

The Diploma in Modern Office Practice (DMOP) programme will train the workforce for the following positions.

1. Personal Assistant

2. Private Secretary

3. Stenographers

4. Office Managers

5. Office Executives

6. Executive Assistants

7. Front End Executives

8. Data Entry Operators

9. Computer Operators

10. Self Employment

Interested prospective learners can register at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ to take admission in the programme.