IGNOU likely to start four new online courses from July

IGNOU is likely to start four online courses from July even as the varsity has identified 85 online programmes.

The varsity will start MA in Hindi and three certificate programmes after receiving approval from the University Grants Commission,Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) vice-chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao said.

The open university has submitted a proposal to the UGC and is awaiting their confirmation. Other universities have also submitted proposals to the UGC.

The varsity has established a centre for online education and the centre has identified 85 online programmes, including 46 undergraduate/postgraduate certificate, 22 diploma/post graduate diploma, two undergraduate, six postgraduate and four awareness/refresher/appreciation programmes to be launched online.

Measures for capacity building of faculty, conversion of regular to online mode and identification of e-counsellors and evaluators are being initiated accordingly.

The varsity had online courses around 2011 but they were discontinued.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 20:32 IST