IGNOU Recruitment 2019: 51 Assistant Professor Vacancies available at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 of 7th Central Pay Commission. The registration process begins on September 18. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ignou.ac.in on or before October 20, 2019.

Candidates also need to send the hard copy of their application form submitted online to the University. The last date for receipt of hard copy of application form is October 25 or 5 days after the closing date of submission of online application.

Here’s the direct link for the online application.

Vacancy:

Total no: 51

Pay Scale:

Assistant professor: Rs 57,700 - Rs 1, 82,400.

Eligibility:

The Minimum eligibility conditions shall be as per University Grants Commission Regulations 2018 and wherever necessary norms of concerned Regulatory bodies like NCTE, MCI etc.

How to Apply

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Online Application form for the post of Assistant Professor,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user than fill in the required information under ‘New account’

5.If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

6.Fill in your category

7.Click on ‘Apply now,’ appearing on the webpage

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in the required information and submit.

