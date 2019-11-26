e-paper
IGNOU TEE 2019: Important notification released; hall tickets issued to 6,39,440 students

IGNOU term end exam December 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) term-end examination 2019 is scheduled to commence from December 2, 2019 and will conclude on January 3, 2020 (on January 8, 2020 in Jammu and Srinagar regions).

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:07 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The examination will be held at 825 centres including 16 overseas and 107 centres in Jails for jail inmates. (HT file)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) term-end examination 2019 is scheduled to commence from December 2, 2019 and will conclude on January 3, 2020 (on January 8, 2020 in Jammu and Srinagar regions).

The examination will be held at 825 centres including 16 overseas and 107 centres in Jails for jail inmates. The hall ticket or admit cards have been issued to 6,39,440 eligible students. The hall tickets can be downloaded from IGNOU website at www.ignou.ac.in.

The examination centres will allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not have the hall ticket, if their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre. Students must carry a valid Identity Card issued by the University/Govt. during the examination. Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Separate hall tickets will be issued BCA and MCA students for term-end practicals. Students should contact the respective regional centres in the last week of December for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all theory examination centres are not activated for the conduct of practical examination. Students should contact the examination centre superintendent and regional centres for practical examination centres.

