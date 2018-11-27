IGNOU term end examination to commence from December 1

The December term end examination of Indira Gandhi National Open University will commence on December 1, and conclude on December 31.

The university has established 861 examination centres including 17 overseas centres and 105 centres in Jail for jail inmates. The hall tickets(Examination Intimation Slips) have been issued to 5,94,596 eligible students who had applied for the term end examination. The hall ticket is available on IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in.

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the hall ticket (examination intimation slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre.

Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the university during the examination. The mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Separate hall tickets shall be issued to the students of BCA & MCA for term end practicals. Students are advised to contact the respective regional centres in the last week of December for their practical examinations. For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory Examination Centres are not activated for the conduct of practical examination. Students are advised to contact the examination centre superintendent and regional centres for practical examination centre.

