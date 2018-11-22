IGNOU December 2018 admit card released at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall tickets of December term end exam on its official website ignou.ac.in. The examination will begin on December 1, 2018 for which the online registration was done in the month of October.

Here’s the direct link to download the IGNOU Hall Ticket for December 2018 Term End Examination: https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/HallTickets/HALL1218/Hall1218.asp

Here’s how to download IGNOU admit card for December 2018 term-end exam:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the admit card link for Hall Ticket for December 2018 Term End Examination https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/HallTickets/HALL1218/Hall1218.asp.

Fill in your nine digit enrolment number, select programme and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out.

Note: Candidates may have to wait for a while and try again to download the admit card as the link is running slow.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 18:00 IST