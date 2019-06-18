IIIT-Delhi starts B Tech in computer science and artificial intelligence

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced B Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence program for the academic year 2019-20. The students can log on to the website www.iiitd.ac.in to get more details about the eligibility criterion and admission process.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of technology in our daily lives. With its rapid adoption, there is a significant requirement of researchers and technologists who can build AI technologies. IIIT-Delhi’s BTech in CSAI programme will provide students an opportunity to learn both foundational and practical components of AI and Machine Learning.

Highlighting the importance of the course, Professor Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi, said, “Even though many institutions today are embracing AI-powered products and applications, still there is a scarcity of job-ready talents who can engineer home-grown AI technologies. The objective behind offering this course is to equip our future engineers with expertise in AI so that we can also significantly contribute towards ground-breaking development and innovation in the field.”

A student completing this programme will be able to build a career in varied industries as well as can become a researcher in niche AI-related fields such as Computer Vision, Robotics, Autonomous Driving, Natural Language Understanding, and Predictive Analytics. The students will also have the option to explore other interdisciplinary areas such as Neuroscience, Edge Computing, and Internet of Things. The course will also enable students to appreciate the social and ethical aspects of AI.

Professor Mayank Vatsa, Head of Infosys Center for Artificial Intelligence & Program Coordinator for B Tech CSAI added, “India ranks the third in global tech innovation and has the potential to become the “first” if the wide industry-academia gap is shortened. And, we have seen the enthusiasm of youths towards using technology to improve our daily lives. With this specialised program, we aim to train our youth, contribute towards developing the AI expertise for the country, and bridge the academic-industry gap.”

The undergraduate course will be offered by the Department of CSE and Infosys Center for Artificial Intelligence, IIIT-Delhi, which is supported by Infosys Foundation to do cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence and related areas. The faculty members of the Center conduct research in various domains including Autonomous Driving, Biometrics, Cyber-Physical Systems, Robotics, Medical-Healthcare, Surveillance, Forensics, Natural Language Understanding, Data Analytics, Decision Systems, Cyber security, Critical Care and Community Medicine, and Affective Computing.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 16:17 IST