IIIT Guwahati holds poster making competition under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:20 IST

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Guwahati organized a Poster Making Competition under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Campaign. The topic of the competition was “Rajasthan Tourism and Travels”.

The HRD Ministry is the nodal ministry for the EBSB campaign which is run along with several other partner ministries and states. Students participated from their homes for the competition held online due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had to shut the campus and in the process, the EBSB campaign was also affected. However, IIITG managed to organize the monthly event of April 2020 for EBSB on May 1, 2020. Students from Kalrav-Literary Club, IIIT Guwahati spearheaded the event.

In digital poster making competition Atik Kamleshwardas got first, G. Pranay got second and Priyanka Kumari got third place. In handmade poster category, Jadi Punita got first and Rohit Jain got second place.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was launched on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015.