e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIM Bangalore ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

IIM Bangalore ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

IIMB said in a statement it is the only management school from India to feature in this prestigious global list of executive education providers.

education Updated: May 11, 2020 16:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. (Mint file)
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. (Mint file)
         

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) said it has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools, for the second year in succession, in the Financial Times Executive Education 2020 Rankings, released on Monday.

IIMB said in a statement it is the only management school from India to feature in this prestigious global list of executive education providers.

The Financial Times announced its annual list of top 85 B-schools for custom programmes, top 75 B- schools for open programmes and a combined ranking for the Top 50 providers of executive education (open plus custom programmes).

In this list, IIMB is ranked 45th in the combined ranking categories, 52nd in the custom, and 55th in the open programmes, the statement said.

Participating schools are rated on several parameters by organisations that commission executive education courses (for custom programmes), by participants of courses (for open programmes), and on the data reported by the Business schools.

Parameters include course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities, it was stated.

Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIMB, said: “The design and delivery of programmes, be they open or custom, aligned to the needs of the individual or the organisation, is the key differentiator for our success.”

tags
top news
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
‘Centre should not play politics’: Mamata Banerjee at video-conference with PM Modi
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
IRCTC website crashes as sale of train tickets begins, bookings now at 6pm
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
‘Should work together, fight Covid-19’: China to India after Sikkim face-off
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Chinese army inducts armoured all-terrain vehicles that can be airdropped
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In