e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIM Calcutta features in FT Executive Education Ranking 2020

IIM Calcutta features in FT Executive Education Ranking 2020

IIM (C) is among one of the three Indian schools featured in the global ranking in customised executive education category and ranks 65 among 85 schools from all over world, a statement issued by the institute said on Tuesday.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 16:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
IIM Calcutta. (HT File)
IIM Calcutta. (HT File)
         

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta features in the Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2020 for customised executive education category.

IIM (C) is among one of the three Indian schools featured in the global ranking in customised executive education category and ranks 65 among 85 schools from all over world, a statement issued by the institute said on Tuesday.

The prestigious global ranking in this category was announced on Monday.

IIM (C) Director, Professor Anju Seth said, “IIM Calcutta is delighted at this recognition by Financial Times for the quality of our customised executive education programmes. We have decades of experience in designing and delivering customised classroom programmes for select corporate organisations.

She said over the past several years, the premier B school has played a pioneering role in delivering customised programmes via live online modes.

“We are now able to proudly offer the full spectrum of customised programmes ranging from pure classroom programmes through blended delivery programmes (involving a mix of classroom and live online) to pure online programmes,” Seth said.

Recently, IIM Calcutta also featured as the top-ranked school from India (second in Asia and 17th globally) in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2019 for its flagship 2-Year MBA programme.

tags
top news
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In