IIM Calcutta records 100% placements

IIM Calcutta, one of the premier B-Schools in India and the first IIM to be set up in 1961, has concluded its Summer Placements for the Class of 2020 with more than 120 companies participating in the process. Summer Internship is a mandatory part of curriculum of the flagship PGDM course at IIM Calcutta that allows students to gain an exposure to various opportunities in corporate world before making a final career decision. The remarkable part of the summer internship process is the mentoring from second year students in the months prior to this process.

The campus saw 100% of the candidates being recruited in a little over two days.There were 458 candidates who had opted for summer internship in the 55th batch (Class of 2020). IIM Calcutta retained its crown as the Finance Campus of India with the highest number of offers (26%) coming from Banking and Financial Services domain. Citibank was the largest recruiter in the sector. Other prominent names recruiting from the campus were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs among others.

Consulting sector continued to demonstrate its confidence in recruiting from IIM Calcutta with 100+ (22%) accepted offers during the placement process. Boston Consulting Group was the largest recruiter in the sector with other notable firms such as McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., A.T. Kearney and Alvarez & Marsal making offers to the candidates.

The campus witnessed strong preference from FMCG majors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Procter & Gamble, ITC, RB, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 18:21 IST