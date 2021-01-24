IND USA
IIM Indore, MP govt sign MoU to develop ecosystem of businesses in the state

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation has signed a MoU with IIM Indore for developing an ecosystem of businesses in the state.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore for developing an ecosystem of businesses in the state.

The MoU was signed by MPIDC chairman Sanjay Kumar Shukla and Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.

"We have signed an MoU with Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. We will study the impact of Madhya Pradesh's existing industrial project and special economic zones, and what can be done to strengthen it," Rai said.

He further added that the state lags behind in branding and they will work for re-branding of self-reliant and prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

"Apart from this, we will work on an industrial promotion policy. IIM will provide training if required. No fees will be charged and MPIDC will bear the expenses," Rai said.

MPIDC Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla said that MPIDC and IIM Indore will work together to generate employment and increase economic activities.

"After the coronavirus outbreak, we come up with a thought of going ahead with a new approach. We were dependent on China and other countries for medicines and equipment. We are now taking new steps along with a new policy while keeping previous policies in our mind," he said.

