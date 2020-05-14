e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22 batch offer list released at iimk.ac.in

IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22 batch offer list released at iimk.ac.in

Candidates who have applied for the programme can check the shortlist of selected candidates online at iimk.ac.in.

education Updated: May 14, 2020 09:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22 offerlist. (Screengrab)
IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22 offerlist. (Screengrab)
         

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has released the offer list of candidates selected for the PGP 2020-22 batch on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the programme can check the shortlist of selected candidates online at iimk.ac.in. Candidates can login by entering their Test Registration, Number, Email, and Verification Code in the link.

The institute adopts a three-staged selection process for its admissions to the PGP 2020-2022 batch. In the first stage, the candidates who have qualified the CAT 2019 examination fulfilling the institute’s minimum eligibility criteria will receive an email for online registration for admissions to IIM Kozhikode. After the registration process is completed, a shortlist of candidates in each category will be prepared based on an Aggregate Index Score (AIS). The AIS is computed based on the performance in CAT 2019, Class X, Class XII and a gender/academic diversity criterion. Following this, the candidates are called for the written test and personal interview.

Here’s the direct link to check the PGP 2020 offer list.

tags
top news
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
Why Maharashtra was not able to check rapid Covid spread
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In