IIM Kozhikode PGP 2020-22 batch offer list released at iimk.ac.in

education

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:52 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has released the offer list of candidates selected for the PGP 2020-22 batch on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the programme can check the shortlist of selected candidates online at iimk.ac.in. Candidates can login by entering their Test Registration, Number, Email, and Verification Code in the link.

The institute adopts a three-staged selection process for its admissions to the PGP 2020-2022 batch. In the first stage, the candidates who have qualified the CAT 2019 examination fulfilling the institute’s minimum eligibility criteria will receive an email for online registration for admissions to IIM Kozhikode. After the registration process is completed, a shortlist of candidates in each category will be prepared based on an Aggregate Index Score (AIS). The AIS is computed based on the performance in CAT 2019, Class X, Class XII and a gender/academic diversity criterion. Following this, the candidates are called for the written test and personal interview.

Here’s the direct link to check the PGP 2020 offer list.