IIM Udaipur features in QS 2020 rankings

Until 2019, only three IIMs -- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta -- were part of the QS MIM rankings. In 2020, IIM-U joins this prestigious list. IIM-U’s two-year MBA programme is now in the 101+ category among the global 129 programmes from 28 countries.

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, (IIM-U) joined the league of top global MBA schools by getting listed in the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) rankings.

The QS MIM rankings evaluate schools on employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership and class &amp; faculty diversity.

“Being in the top 129 programmes is an important milestone for a young institute like IIM-U and confirms that it’s on its way to attaining the long-term objective of becoming a globally recognised management institute,” said Pankaj Patel, IIM-U Chairman.

Last year, IIM-U became the youngest Indian institute to receive the AACSB accreditation (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and joined the elite group of 5 per cent of the world’s B-schools, he said.

