IIM Udaipur features in QS 2020 rankings

The Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur, (IIM-U) joined the league of top global MBA schools by getting listed in the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) rankings.

Until 2019, only three IIMs -- IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta -- were part of the QS MIM rankings. In 2020, IIM-U joins this prestigious list. IIM-U’s two-year MBA programme is now in the 101+ category among the global 129 programmes from 28 countries.

The QS MIM rankings evaluate schools on employability, alumni outcomes, value for money, thought leadership and class & faculty diversity.

“Being in the top 129 programmes is an important milestone for a young institute like IIM-U and confirms that it’s on its way to attaining the long-term objective of becoming a globally recognised management institute,” said Pankaj Patel, IIM-U Chairman.

Last year, IIM-U became the youngest Indian institute to receive the AACSB accreditation (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and joined the elite group of 5 per cent of the world’s B-schools, he said.

