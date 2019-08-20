IIM Udaipur invites applications for MBA in Global Supply Chain Management

education

With the ever-increasing need of business managers who can manage complex supply chains spanning multiple nations around the world, effective supply chain management is considered an essential competitive advantage.

Realizing this, IIM Udaipur has introduced a 12-month full-time residential MBA in Global Supply Chain Management, now with two options wherein one option offers dual degrees - MBA from IIMU and MS from Purdue University - and the second option offers MBA from IIMU with two weeks of international experience.

This program is designed for experienced professionals aiming at developing the potential of future leaders. Professor Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “Supply Chain Management is nowadays counted among one of the major competitive advantages since major brands are moving towards global markets. The curriculum is uniquely conceived to equip students with business tools, global mindset, and interpersonal skills to contribute towards the global supply chain community.”

He further added, “Students pursuing the program in India also have a two-week International Business in Practice component which allows students to work for two weeks on a live business problem in a company in another South Asian country or the Middle East. Complementing the curriculum would be professional mentorship; development of analytical skills with Bloomberg and analytics lab; freedom to choose electives to align with their career goals; and working on group assignments and live industry projects.”

This is a full-time residential program, and admission is through the GMAT/GRE. The fees vary for OneYear MBA in GSCM from IIMU, and the OneYear MBA in GSCM with Dual Degree. The fee structure is designed in such a way that a maximum number of students can become part of this course. The batch will commence from 3rd April 2020. Interested candidates can apply online throughthe IIM Udaipur website (www.iimu.ac.in).

Eligibility Criteria

*Candidates with a minimum of 10+2 years of school education and a minimum of 4 years (for applying for the dual degree option) or 3 years (for applying for the IIMU exclusive option) of university education with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline.

*The GMAT/GRE score is the standardized test score for the program; any candidate with a valid GMAT/GRE score can apply.

*Relevant work experience of a minimum of 36 months.

Note: Visit official website and read details carefully before applying.

