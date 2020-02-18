e-paper
IIMC students begin hunger strike to demand affordable fee structure

A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019. Read on to know more....

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian Institute of Mass Communication.
Indian Institute of Mass Communication. (HT file)
         

The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure.

A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019.

“In December, the administration announced the formation of a committee that would submit its recommendations by March 2 on the fees issue. “However, on February 10, they released a circular to deposit fees. Students are angry with this attitude of the administration and have decided to go on a hunger strike to demand an affordable fee structure,” it said.

A protest against hostel fee hike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had spread to the neighbouring IIMC in December last year, where students protested against the “unaffordable fee structure”.

