IISc KVPY 2019 answer key released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s how to download

Candidates can challenge the answer key by sending appropriate representations via email to applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in on or before November 14, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IISc KVPY 2019 answer key. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore on Thursday released the answer keys along with the question papers of the IISc Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) scholarship examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answers keys online at, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The examination was conducted on November 3, 2019.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by sending appropriate representations via email to applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in on or before November 14, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the Streams-Sa and Streams-SB/SX answer key.

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘ KVPY-2019 Question Paper and Answer keys uploaded’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on ‘Streams-Sa’ and ‘Streams-SB/SX’ separately for the specific answer keys

5.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.

