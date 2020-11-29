e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IISc researchers ‘develop’ wastewater treatment, recycling system

IISc researchers ‘develop’ wastewater treatment, recycling system

A new study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering and carried out in collaboration with researchers in the UK, shows how the system has, over the past year, enabled the reuse of wastewater and reduced dependence on freshwater resources.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Science.
Indian Institute of Science.(File photo )
         

Researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have claimed they have developed an efficient decentralised wastewater treatment and recycling system at Berambadi primary school situated in the remote village of Berambadi in Karnataka.

A new study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering and carried out in collaboration with researchers in the UK, shows how the system has, over the past year, enabled the reuse of wastewater and reduced dependence on freshwater resources, IISC said in a release.

“We have demonstrated for the first time that decentralised wastewater treatment systems can be economically put into practice in a rural setting,” Assistant Professor at CST and a senior author of the paper Lakshminarayana Rao said.

According to IISC, the research team operated the greywater treatment system for a year and monitored the different physicochemical and biological characteristics of the greywater at the entry and exit points.

The performance of every treatment stage was quantified in terms of removal efficiencies (REs) of turbidity, Total Suspended Solids (TSS), nitrate, total phosphorus, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and faecal coliforms (FC), it said.

Overall, the system showed high REs more than 90 per cent for most of the parameters.

About 667 litres of greywater were treated daily using the system, saving around 180,000 litres of water annually, it added.

Such a robust wastewater management system can be replicated in both rural and urban settings after taking into consideration various factors such as space limitations, baseline greywater quality and daily flowrates, the authors suggested explaining how the system works.

“The people from Berambadi village are very happy with the system. Based on the success of this sustainable wastewater management project, several other schools in Karnataka have approached us to duplicate it in their schools,” Rao said.

tags
top news
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Delhi chalo march: Commuters face road blockade issue as protest continues
Delhi chalo march: Commuters face road blockade issue as protest continues
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after we get Covid-19 vaccine’: ICMR chief
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In