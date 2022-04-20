Home / Education / IISER Admission 2022: Entrance test in July, registration from April 25
IISER Admission 2022: Entrance test in July, registration from April 25

  • IISERs across the country offer 5-year BS-MS programmes and IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers 4-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences.
IISER Admission 2022: Entrance test in July, registration from April 25(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will begin registration for IISER admission 2022 on April 25. The IISER admission test (IAT) 2022 is scheduled for July 3. The last date to apply on iiseradmission.in is May 3.

IISERs across the country offer 5-year BS-MS programmes and IISER Bhopal, in addition to the BS-MS courses, offers 4-year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences. 

There are multiple ways to get admission to the IISERs.

Candidates can take admission through the state and central board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels.

Those who opt for the SCB channel have to appear for IAT 2022 and for admission through the KVPY channel, the entrance exam is KVPY aptitude test.

IISER also admits students through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. JEE

Advanced qualified students, who are in the first 15,000 ranks can apply for IISER admission.

In IAT 2022, for each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 3 marks. For each incorrect answer, 0.75 marks will be deducted and for unanswered questions, no marks will be awarded or deducted.

Download previous year’s question papers.

