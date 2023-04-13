Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal have developed a novel method to produce ‘free-standing crystalline nanoporous organic films’ that can separate toxic organic micropollutants from water. IISER Bhopal team develops new method for separating toxic molecules from water (Photo for representation)

The details of the study have been published in the journal, Angewandte Chemie, in a paper co-authored by Dr. Abhijit Patra, lead researcher and associate professor of Chemistry and his research scholars Arkaprabha Giri, G. Shreeraj, and Tapas Kumar Dutta, IISER Bhopal said in a press statement.

Explaining the technical details of their work, Dr. Abhijit Patra, IISER Bhopal, said, “Our findings open up a new route for structural interconversion between two crystalline entities with diverse dimensionality, employing dynamic covalent chemistry (DCC) at the confined interface under ambient conditions.”

The researchers are hopeful that their work will inspire further exploration in the field of dynamic covalent chemistry and COFs to address the pressing challenges of sustainable development.