IISER IAT 2024: Aptitude test to be held tomorrow, know the important points to remember ahead of examinations

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, IISER, is set to hold the IAT or the Aptitude Test tomorrow, June 9, from 9 AM. The IAT 2024 will be held in the CBT (computer-based mode) across various exam centers in India. IISER IAT 2024: Aptitude test will be held tomorrow, June 9, at 9 AM.

Notably, candidates should go through a few important points as they gear up to appear in the examination tomorrow.

Candidates will be given a total time of 180 minutes for answering the test. Questions will be of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer.

The IAT will consist of 60 questions. Of these, 15 questions will be from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

The question paper will be in English and Hindi languages.

For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks.

For each incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark.

For unanswered questions, there will be a 0 mark.

The maximum mark in IAT is 240.

The IISER states that the total marks obtained by a candidate out of 240 will be considered for preparing the Rank List.

The IISER also pointed out that the rank cut-off will be announced at a later stage. Further, it said that getting a rank would not guarantee an offer/admission to an IISER, adding that not every candidate appearing in IAT 2024 will be awarded a rank.

Notably, the IISER IAT Hall Tickets were released on June 1. It is essential for candidates to carry their Hall Ticket on an A4 size paper using a laser printer. Hall tickets will be deemed valid only if the candidate’s photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

Furthermore, the Hall Ticket is to be produced for verification at the time of the test. This Hall ticket is valid only for the test date and session time as specified.

