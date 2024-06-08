UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Ready to take the examination? Know these important exam-day instructions set by UPSC

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 are set to begin on June 16, 2024, across the country at various exam centers. The commission released the hall tickets for the examination on June 7 on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Important exam-day instructions that all candidates must follow.

With barely a week left for the examination, candidates are already gearing up for the big day. Preparations are underway in full swing.

Worth mentioning here, the Preliminary exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section II. There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

Now, what are some of the points that candidates need to keep in mind on the examination day? In a notice issued on June 7, UPSC has listed a few guidelines that candidates need to follow strictly. These guidelines are mentioned below:

Candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. Failing to do so will not allow a candidate to take the examination. Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the Examination.

A candidate whose photograph and e-Admit Card are not clear or the photo is without his/her name and date, will have to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photos of his/her name and date of the photograph, with an undertaking for appearing in each session of the examination.

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same should be communicated to the Commission immediately by email at uscsp-upsc@nic.in.

The Examination Venue will close 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination, that is at 9 AM for the morning session, and 2 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate will be allowed into the Examination Venue once entry is closed.

Candidates must not enter the examination hall with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as venue supervisors will not make any arrangements for keeping these items at the Venue.

In case, a candidate brings any banned items, he/she will make his/her arrangements for keeping the same outside the venue and the commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Candidates will be allowed to take with them only an e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever is applicable), and any other items as specified in the instructions of the e-Admit Card.

Possession (even in switch-off mode)/use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers, etc.) or violation of any instruction shall entail disciplinary action which may include cancellation of candidature of the candidate, filing of police complaint against the candidate, and prohibition from appearing in subsequent Sessions or days of the examination. The commission may also take any other appropriate action as per provisions contained in the Examination Rules.

Candidates are allowed to bring a Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with a Black Ball Point Pen only.

Use of normal or simple wristwatches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, the use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication devices or smart watches is strictly prohibited.

Notably, through the UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination, the commission aims to fill 1056 vacancies in the central government services and departments. This includes the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Of the total vacancies, 40 are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Check the official notice here: