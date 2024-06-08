TS ICET Answer Key 2024 released at icet.tsche.ac.in, direct link, steps to download and other details here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the release of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 answer key and response sheet today, June 8, 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check/download the answer key from the official website at, icet.tsche.ac.in. TS ICET Answer Key 2024 released at icet.tsche.ac.in. Download via direct link here.

Candidates can download the TS ICET 2024 answer key to review their answers in the recently held examinations. To download the answer key, candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number and registration number.

Notably, the TS ICET examination was conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2024. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations were conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Whereas, the Session 3 examination was conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This test was an objective type test and the questions are of multiple choice model.

The TGCHE had earlier issued the hall tickets for the examination on May 31, 2024.

Notably, the TS ICET answer key includes answers to the questions asked in the examination. Candidates can raise objections against any errors, following which the final answer key will be set.

To download the TS ICET answer key 2024, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the TS ICET answer key 2024 link

Enter your credentials to log in and submit

The TS ICET answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF file and check the answers carefully.

Keep a printout of the answer key for future reference.

