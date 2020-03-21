e-paper
IIT, AIIMS alumni invent device to stop coronavirus, here's how it works

IIT, AIIMS alumni invent device to stop coronavirus, here’s how it works

It will go to hospitals, bus stops, railway stations, shopping malls and other public places to sterilise the surfaces which may cause the spread of the coronavirus.

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 09:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jammu Municipal Corporation health workers sanitize the closed market after authorities ordered closure of all shops, except medicines and groceries, in Jammu, on Friday
Jammu Municipal Corporation health workers sanitize the closed market after authorities ordered closure of all shops, except medicines and groceries, in Jammu, on Friday(HT File)
         

As a preventive measure against coronavirus, IIT and AIIMS alumni Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan have developed a device called ‘Airlens Minus Corona’ that will travel on streets to sterilise the city.

It will go to hospitals, bus stops, railway stations, shopping malls and other public places to sterilise the surfaces which may cause the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the duo, the power lies in electrifying water droplets to kill coronavirus. They invented a new way to kill coronavirus using charged or ionised water droplets. Water droplets can be ionised using ‘Corona Discharge’.

Such ionised water droplets can help in the oxidation of viral proteins into non-harmful molecules. Oxidation is one of the most potent antimicrobial tools.

This technique can potentially sterilise the entire city, they said.

There are several ways by which viruses can be inactivated - alcohol (such as ethanol or IPA) is one of them and alcohol-based hand sanitisers are useful for individuals or for sanitising surfaces on a smaller scale but insufficient in such an emergency to use them for sanitising entire cities.

With a solution naming this technology as Airlens Minus Corona (-Corona), it clears up the coronavirus using the electrical energy of corona - ‘Fighting Corona With Corona’.

Earlier, the duo has also invented devices like PM Minus 2.5 to help curb vehicular pollution and Airlens which is a car air sanitiser.

