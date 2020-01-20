e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / IIT- BHU launches emergency security app ‘VGM’

IIT- BHU launches emergency security app ‘VGM’

In an attempt to check crime against women, IIT-BHU students have launched a security app -- Very Good Morning -- (VGM), which will send the location to the police emergency number by pressing the mobile’s power button thrice.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Varanasi
IIT- BHU campus
IIT- BHU campus(HT File)
         

In an attempt to check crime against women, IIT-BHU students have launched a security app -- Very Good Morning -- (VGM), which will send the location to the police emergency number by pressing the mobile’s power button thrice.

“The person in the problem can also send the location by just shaking the phone thrice. This app is also an attempt to break the growing fear among the daughters of the country,” said Mrityunjay Singh, student of IIT-BHU.

He said if the phone is stolen, then the picture and the location of the thief will be sent to the emergency numbers when the person tries to switch it off.

“The app has received good feedback on the PlayStore and has been downloaded by more than 1,000 people. The rating has also gone up to 4.3,” added Singh.

The students said they have received good feedback from the SSP and further strategies will be worked out to make the app more effetive.

“Mrityunjay met the SSP, who has liked the app. He has called for its presentation in the Cyber Cell after which further strategies will be worked out,” said Priya Rai, another student.

According to Prof K Mishra of IIT-BHU, the VGM security app has been made keeping in mind the safety.

tags
top news
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
‘De-radicalisation camps will be good’: J-K DGP backs General Bipin Rawat
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
WhatsApp’s top new features that arrived in the latest beta update
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News