IIT Gandhinagar and Deakin University, Australia, join hands for academic and research collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and Deakin University, Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic and research collaboration. Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, and Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN exchanging MoUs.(Handout)

According to a press release by IITGN, the MoU was signed by Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, and Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, in the presence of Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, Government of Australia, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The MoU was signed during the India-Australia bilateral meeting between the Ministers of Education of both nations and the 1st Australia India Education and Skills Council meeting held at IIT Gandhinagar.

The collaboration will clear the way for students, faculty, staff, and knowledge exchange between both institutions for research, teaching, and learning in areas of common interest, said IITGN.

“IIT Gandhinagar has always believed in the idea of global cooperation for collective growth that leads to modern and holistic education and research avenues in the local and global arena. We are excited for this collaboration with Deakin University to scale our joint efforts for developing mutually beneficial and meaningful models for developing the knowledge ecosystem in the region. I am sure that this partnership will greatly benefit our students, faculty, and staff in their careers and international exposure," said Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, said.

“It has always been Deakin’s effort to explore, innovate and actualise the most meaningful avenues for collaboration and engagement across Indian academia, industry and government. We have done this over the last three decades ‘with India, for India’ and with our GIFT City Campus we look forward to doing much more ‘in India’. By joining hands with IIT Gandhinagar we can build upon the strategic presence of both partner institutions in the region to truly realise the goals of collaborative research and innovation and enhanced student mobility and knowledge. I see a lot of optimism in the future possibilities of this relationship," said Prof Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia.

