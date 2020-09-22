e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-Guwahati can become pivotal centre for engagement with neighbouring countries through education: PM Modi

IIT-Guwahati can become pivotal centre for engagement with neighbouring countries through education: PM Modi

PM Modi said that IIT Guwahati is the first such IIT that has introduced a two-year research program on e-mobility and it is also leading the integration of science and engineering in all B.Tech level courses.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Guwahati
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said education is gradually becoming a new medium of engagement with neighbouring countries and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati can become a pivotal centre for the same.

“Guwahati is an important part of the northeast, and it is also the centre of India’s Act East Policy. This region is also the gateway to India’s relation with South East Asia. The mainstay of relations with these countries has been culture, commerce, connectivity and capacity. Education is gradually becoming a new medium of engagement with our neighbours. IIT Guwahati can become a pivotal centre for the same,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing.

Addressing the students, he said, “You have gone through a transformational change. You have expanded your thinking process. There is a big role that IIT Guwahati and its professor have played in doing so. We have focused on the infrastructure of north-east in terms of railway connectivity, air connectivity and waterways connectivity. It is creating new opportunities. I want to say to the passing students to think about their research and how it can help the north-east region for development.”

PM Modi said that IIT Guwahati is the first such IIT that has introduced a two-year research program on e-mobility and it is also leading the integration of science and engineering in all B.Tech level courses.

“There are immense possibilities in research in the sector of solar energy, wind energy, biomass and hydroelectric energy. Rice, tea and bamboo are indigenous of this region. There is biodiversity in this region, as well as huge traditional knowledge,” he said.

“The states of northeast invest a lot of energy and efforts in fighting off disasters such as floods and earthquakes. I request IIT Guwahati to start a Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction. This centre will provide expertise to combat these calamities,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the event.

tags
top news
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In