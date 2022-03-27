IIT Guwahati To recruit Professors, Associate Professors; Check eligibility
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has invited applications from reserved category candidates for the posts of Professors and Associated Professors in different schools and departments.
SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwD candidates can apply for these posts up to April 20 on the IIT Guwahati official website.
Departments/School where vacancies have been notified for Associate Professor and Professor posts are:
Biosciences and Bioengineering
Chemical Engineering
Civil Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
Design
Electronics and Electrical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Chemistry
Mathematics
Physics
Humanities and Social Sciences and
School of Agro and Rural Technology.
Schools, where vacancy has been notified for Associate Professor posts are:
Mehta Family school of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MFSDS&AI)
School of Energy Science and Engineering
School of Health Sciences and Technology.
IIT Guwahati recruitment 2022: Eligibility
For Associate Professor posts, a minimum of 6 years of teaching/research/ industrial experience, of which at least 3 years are at the level of Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer or Senior Design Engineer, is required.
For Professor posts, a minimum of 10 years of experience is required. Of these, at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor at IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, NITIE Mumbai and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution or institutions of comparable standards.
“Minimum requirements of qualification and/or experience may be relaxed in respect of exceptionally outstanding candidates,” IIT Guwahati said.
For application form, other details, click here.
