e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Hyderabad to host online conference for HR Professionals on Work From Home

IIT Hyderabad to host online conference for HR Professionals on Work From Home

The speakers at the online conference will discuss the state of flux which the COVID19 pandemic has thrown up.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 17:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. (iith.ac.in)
Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. (iith.ac.in)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, or IIT Hyderabad, Department of Liberal Arts, will host an online conference for employees and human resource professionals on May 30 on ‘Employee Engagement and Welfare In the New Normal of Work-From-Home, Post COVID19.’ The online conference will begin from 10:30 am in the morning and will end at 12 in the afternoon.

The speakers at the online conference will discuss the state of flux which the COVID19 pandemic has thrown up.

“Working from home is going to be a prevalent and unavoidable phenomenon in the coming days even after the COVID-19 situation is stabilized. So, it becomes very important to understand it from different stakeholders’ points of view. This online conference is an initiative in this line, where the objective is to bring in specialists and practitioners from different spheres to discuss the challenges and way forward in this area,” M.P. Ganesh, Associate Professor, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad said.

The online conference will feature Bindu Venkatesh, Vice President - Human Resource, Oracle India; Rajiv Noronha, Vice President and Head HR (Analytics and Insights Unit), TCS; Ravi Modali, renowned expert in the area of lifestyle medicine, digital health and telemedicine and Dr Jeyavelu, Dean (School of Business), VIT-AP University as key speakers.

Click here for the poster.

The event is open to the public. They can participate by clicking here.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In