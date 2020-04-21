IIT JAM 2020 registration process begins for MSc admission

education

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:43 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has started the online registration process for the joint admission test MSc (JAM) 2020. Candidates can register themselves on JOAPS portal at joaps.iitk.ac.in.

The online registration was earlier scheduled to begin on April 9 which was then postponed to April 20. The last date to register is May 10. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 through net banking/ debit or credit card.

The first admission list will be released on June 15 while the second admission list will be released on June 30. The third and final admission list will be published on July 15. According to the revised schedule, the closure of admission through JAM 2020 will be done on July 20.

Here’s the direct link to register