Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
IIT JAM Result 2025 declared at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, here's how to check results

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 18, 2025 02:53 PM IST

IIT JAM Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check results are given here. 

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has declared IIT JAM Result 2025 on March 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters can check the results through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Results 2025 live updates

IIT JAM Result 2025 declared at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, here's how to check results

The IIT JAM scorecards will be available on March 24, 2025. The submission of application form for admission on JOAPS portal will be done from March 26 to April 9, 2025.

Direct link to check IIT JAM Result 2025

IIT JAM Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters examination was held on February 2, 2025. The computer-based test consisted of SEVEN Test Papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).The provisional answer key was released on February 14, and the objection window was closed on February 20, 2025.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025.

Moreover, JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
