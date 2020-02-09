e-paper
Home / Education / IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020: 39 Non-teaching vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 15

IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020: 39 Non-teaching vacancies on offer, apply before Feb 15

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 Non-Teaching vacancies at IIT, Jammu. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:45 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu has invited online applications for the recruitment of various Non-Teaching vacancies on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at iitjammu.ac.in on or before February 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 39 Non-Teaching vacancies at IIT, Jammu. Out of which, one vacancy is for Registrar, one for Scientific Officer, two for Technical Officer, one for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), one for Assistant Engineer (Civil), 16 for Junior Technical Superintendent, one for Junior Engineer (Civil), one for Assistant Security, Fire & Safety Officer, one for Assistant Sports Officer, one for Caretaker-cum Manager, 4 for Senior Laboratory Assistant, 5 for Senior Assistant, one for Junior Library Information Assistant, and 3 for Junior Assistant. However, the post of Registrar is a tenure post for a period of five years on a contract/deputation basis.

The vacancies are divided into three groups, i.e. Group A, B, and C. In group A, Registrar, Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) posts come. Group B consists of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Security, Fire & Safety Officer, Assistant Sports Officer, and Caretaker-cum Manager posts. Group C includes Senior Laboratory Assistant, Senior Assistant, Junior Library Information Assistant, and Junior Assistant posts.

Application fee:

The non-refundable application fee of Rs.1000 for Group ‘A’ and Rs.500 for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ vacancies has to be paid through the online mode only. This fee is inclusive of GST. However, no fee is required for SC/ST, PWD category and Women candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

