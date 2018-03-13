IIT JEE Main 2018: Difficulty level of question paper will be as per past practice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is conducting the JEE Main exam, said in a statement that the level of difficulty of the exam in 2018 will remain similar to the last few years.

“Subject experts (who have prepared these question papers) have certified that the entire syllabus of mathematics, physics and chemistry has been covered in each question set by dividing the syllabus of each subject into appropriate number of units and choosing equal number of questions from each unit,” said the statement.

The note further informs all candidates that in every question paper set, each subject carries the same percentage of easy, medium and difficult questions. “This is done to ensure that difficulty level of each question paper set is as per the practice followed in the previous few years.” CBSE uses different sets of question papers for different shifts on different dates of examination.

HT has written about growing concern over the falling numbers of students applying for engineering courses in the past few years, with registrations to JEE-Main figures falling for the fifth consecutive year. Around 1.14 million candidates registered for the exam this year, almost 51,000 less compared to last year. The figure stood at 1.2 million in 2016 and 1.30 million in 2015. Registrations had increased from 1.28 million in 2013 to 1.35 million in 2014.

Facts The organising team said that JEE-Advanced and GATE are independent of each other, ending speculations that JEE Advanced will follow the GATE format

Putting an end to rumours surrounding the exam pattern in JEE-Advanced exam this year, the organising team of JEE-Adv 2018 made it clear on Tuesday that no such information had been given by the organising team. “We have released six different mock tests for the benefit of students and the paper pattern is quite visible in them. Candidates should only follow what has been mentioned in the information booklet available on the JEE-Adv website,” said a statement released by IIT-Kanpur, the organising IIT for 2018.

This is the first year that JEE-Adv will be conducted only in the computer based format, and not pen and paper.

“Candidates need to make sure they reach the exam centre well within time. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry 9:30am for Paper 1, 2pm for Paper 2 and 2:30pm for second shift of Paper 1,” added an official from CBSE.

JEE-Main will be conducted in the pen and paper mode at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad on April 8, whereas the computer based examination will be conducted in 258 cities across India on April 15 and 16 this year.

Students appearing for (JEE) Main in April can access their e-admit cards on www.jeemain.nic.in.