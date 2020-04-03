e-paper
Home / Education / IIT-Jodhpur develops masks using 3D technology for health workers

IIT-Jodhpur develops masks using 3D technology for health workers

Institute spokesperson Amardeep Sharma said the team led by Kaushal A Desai and including students Ankit Agarwal, Shubham Vaishnav and Pratik Sorathiya developed 50 prototypes of the mask in a span of two days.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Jodhpur
Representative
Representative(AFP)
         

An IIT-Jodhpur team has developed a face mask using the 3-D technology for healthcare workers and professionals attending to coronavirus patients.

“We supplied it to the district authorities for use and received a positive feedback,” said Sharma, adding that the technology has been transferred to Iskon Surgicals who will be producing the masks. Likewise, the National Institute of Technology (NIFT), Jodhpur, has designed a personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for the medical staff. NIFT Director Vijay Deshmukh said they had obtained the fabric from the local market to develop the prototype and trained women associated with self-help groups for its production.

The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has decided to provide the kit to its employees working in the field. “We have got 300 kits prepared and are preparing to distribute them among our employees for their safety,” said Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kumar.

