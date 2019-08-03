IIT Jodhpur signs MoU with CSIR for technology development, scientific research

education

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:46 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur signed an MoU with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday for the development of technology and scientific research.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed during the decennial foundation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur, will focus on technology development and translation, exchange of academia information and material, human resource development and infrastructure sharing.

CSIR DG Shekhar C Mande, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, underlined the role of technology in social development and stressed the need for consistent work in identification and resolution of social problems in order to make the life of the people comfortable.

IIT Jodhpur Director Santanu Chaudhury said the institution now offers 44 degree programmes and has attained the enrolment strength of 1,472 students this year with 97 permanent faculties. “Faculty members of IIT Jodhpur have achieved significant research outcomes in the areas of water treatment, cancer therapy, neuro-sciences and organic devices in collaboration with AIIMS,” Chaudhury said.

The institution has now been focusing on more flexible academic mechanism, wherein the focus will be accorded to churning out students who are not job seeker but job provider by focusing on exploration, imagination, creation and innovation. “We want our students to pursue any curricular activity for self expression and creation. We also want them to develop sensitivity towards the issues of food, water and environment by injecting design thinking in them,” he said.

On the occasion, IIT Jodhpur Innovation Complex was inaugurated.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:46 IST